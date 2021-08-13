Winker hits slam, Reds slug 4 more HRs, beat Braves 12-3

Gutiérrez (8-3) gave up one run and five hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings. Since losing 15-11 to the New York Mets on July 19, Gutiérrez has a 1.78 ERA over his last four starts.

Kyle Muller (2-4) allowed six runs, five hits with three walks and one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.

Winker, who went 3 for 4, hit his 32nd double in the sixth off Tomlin, and Kyle Farmer followed with his 11th homer to make it 11-1. Winker began the day tied for the major league lead in doubles and extra-base hits.

Ozzie Albies hit his 20th homer in the seventh, becoming the Braves' career leader in homers by a second baseman with 80.

Stephenson hit his seventh homer in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RF Nick Castellanos was held out of the lineup after getting hit by a pitch in the foot on Wednesday. “It’s a little bit swollen,” manager David Bell said. “He had it X-rayed. There’s nothing going on there. He’ll be available to pinch-hit.”... OF Nick Senzel (knee) will play at least another game at Triple-A Louisville, but Bell indicated he might need another couple of games before he returns. Senzel is working some at shortstop in the minors.

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (forearm inflammation) has struggled in two rehab starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, posting an 8.44 ERA and no decisions. RHP Huascar Ynoa (hand fracture) has fared even worse in three rehab starts, going 0-1 with an 8.71 ERA. “Ian, I think, struggled a little bit with his command, threw a lot of pitches,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Both of them felt great. Ynoa was really good and ran out of gas in his last inning, so I heard. From what I heard, his stuff was really good.” Snitker had no immediate timetable for their returns.

SERIES

The Braves took the first two games against Cincinnati to win three straight series for the first time this season. Atlanta had not won three straight series since going 7-2 over a nine-game stretch July 29-Aug. 6, 2020, against Tampa Bay, the New York Mets and Toronto.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (9-3, 3.78) faces RHP Zack Wheeler (10-6, 2.42) as Cincinnati opens a three-game series Friday at Philadelphia.

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (10-4, 3.52 ERA) takes the mound as Atlanta opens a three-game series Friday at Washington. The Nationals have not yet announced a starter.

