Winker hits 3 solo home runs as Reds beat Brewers

This was the first three-homer game for a Reds batter since Eugenio Suarez on Sept. 5, 2020 at Pittsburgh. Winker is the 31st different player in Cincinnati history to homer three or more times in game, a feat that's been accomplished 39 times overall by Reds players.

Winker took a curtain call after his third homer. As he took his spot in left field in the ninth, the fans gave him a standing ovation with chants of “MVP, MVP.”

Winker also singled and walked.

Reds starter Jeff Hoffman (3-3) battled through five innings, working around four walks and a bases-loaded jam in the second but allowed just one run and two hits.

Lorenzo Cain doubled and singled for Milwaukee and had a sensational diving catch in center to rob Tyler Stephenson of an extra-base hit in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong left the game after being hit on the right elbow by Lucas Sims' pitch in the seventh. Daniel Robertson replaced him at second.

Reds: OF/INF Nick Senzel was placed on the injured list with a left knee contusion. He also has been dealing with a left heel issue. “A few different things going on,” manager David Bell said. “Maybe it's just an opportunity for him to reset his body.” ... LHP Wade Miley went on the IL with a sprained left foot.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Sonny Gray will be looking for his first victory in his seventh start since coming off the injured list with a mild back strain. He'll be opposed by lefty Brett Anderson. Opponents are batting .292 off Anderson and the Brewers are 3-3 in his starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Friday, May 21, 2021. The home run was his third of the game. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker points to fans in the outfield as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Jeff Hoffman throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster