Wilyer Abreu's RBI single helps Red Sox to 5-3 win over Reds in completion of suspended game

Wilyer Abreu hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning Wednesday afternoon and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 in the completion of a game suspended by rain a night earlier
Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story, left, is tagged out by Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) after over running the base on his RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game, a continuation of a game the night before which was suspended due to rain, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Fenway Park, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story, left, is tagged out by Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) after over running the base on his RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game, a continuation of a game the night before which was suspended due to rain, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Fenway Park, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
news
By KEN POWTAK – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

BOSTON (AP) — Wilyer Abreu hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning Wednesday afternoon and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 in the completion of a game suspended by rain a night earlier.

Trevor Story added an RBI double after Abreu’s hit, sending Boston to its third win in four games after a six-game losing skid, its longest since September 2022.

Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer for the Reds, who have dropped three of four.

Brayan Bello (4-3) worked five innings of relief and Aroldis Chapman got the final three outs for his 15th save, and the 350th of his career.

With just a few thousand fans of the 32,355 paid attendance in Fenway Park, play resumed at 2:32 p.m. before Steer, the National League’s reigning player of the week, hit an 0-1 cutter from Bello into the Green Monster seats to make it 3-2 in the fourth.

The Red Sox won the opener of the three-game series Monday when Abreu became just the sixth player in major league history to hit an inside-the-park homer and grand slam in the same game. The previous was Roger Maris on August 3, 1958.

Tuesday's game was halted after three innings, delayed 1 hour, 20 minutes before it was suspended. It was the Reds' second suspended game this season.

The total time of the game lasted just 2 hours, 9 minutes.

Key moment

With a pinch runner Nate Eaton on third and two outs, Abreu blooped a single to right against Lyon Richardson (0-3). Story then doubled off the center field wall.

Key stat

The Red Sox are a win away from getting back to .500 (43-44) this season.

Up next

Reds RHP Nick Martinez (5-8, 4.12 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the regularly scheduled nightcap. Red Sox manager Alex Cora hadn’t announced a starter yet.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning of a baseball game, a continuation of a game the night before which was suspended due to rain, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Fenway Park, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello delivers against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game, a continuation of a game the night before which was suspended due to rain, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Fenway Park, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer fields a single by Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The grounds crew covers the field with a tarp during a rain delay in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
New Springfield transportation model approved, to begin July 15
2
Federal judge blocks Trump administration from ending temporary legal...
3
Clark County Pet of the Week
4
Monroe Meadows housing development opens in New Carlisle
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week