Wilson's 24 lead Ohio over Northern Illinois 77-68

Wilson scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (17-11, 9-6 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Hunter added 16 points while shooting 6 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven assists. Elmore James finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the Huskies (11-17, 7-8) with 17 points. Zarigue Nutter added 13 points and six rebounds for Northern Illinois. In addition, Harvin Ibarguen finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.