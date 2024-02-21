Wilson's 18 help Toledo knock off Akron 72-64

Led by Sonny Wilson's 18 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Akron Zips 72-64 on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Wilson had 18 points in Toledo's 72-64 win against Akron on Tuesday night.

Wilson shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Rockets (17-9, 11-2 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cochran added 17 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Ra'Heim Moss was 4 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Zips (19-7, 11-2) were led in scoring by Greg Tribble, who finished with 19 points. Enrique Freeman added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Ali Ali also had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

