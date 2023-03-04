X
Wilson scores 20 as Ohio beats Bowling Green 92-58

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Dwight Wilson's 20 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 92-58

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dwight Wilson had 20 points in Ohio's 92-58 win against Bowling Green on Friday night.

Wilson also contributed seven rebounds for the Bobcats (18-13, 10-8 Mid-American Conference). Elmore James scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. AJ Brown shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Samari Curtis led the way for the Falcons (11-20, 5-13) with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Bowling Green also got 11 points from Leon Ayers III. Brenton Mills also recorded eight points.

Ohio took the lead with 18:06 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 54-26 at halftime, with AJ Clayton racking up 12 points. Ohio pulled away with a 25-3 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 32 points. They outscored Bowling Green by six points in the final half, as Brown led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

