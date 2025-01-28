Wilson and the Toledo Rockets take on conference foe Ohio

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Sonny Wilson and Toledo take on AJ Clayton and Ohio in MAC play.

The Bobcats are 8-0 in home games. Ohio averages 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 5-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio's average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 77.8 points per game, 2.7 more than the 75.1 Ohio allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 15.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Lewis is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. Wilson is averaging 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.