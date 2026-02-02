Wilson and the Toledo Rockets host conference foe Kent State

BOTTOM LINE: Sonny Wilson and Toledo host Delrecco Gillespie and Kent State in MAC action Tuesday.

The Rockets are 8-3 in home games. Toledo averages 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 7-3 in MAC play. Kent State is second in the MAC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Gillespie averaging 8.9.

Toledo's average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Kent State allows. Kent State has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 47.9% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The Rockets and Golden Flashes meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 18.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Cian Medley is averaging 10.5 points, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Flashes. Gillespie is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

