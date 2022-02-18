Hamburger icon
Williams, Thornton lead Northern Illinois past Akron 66-63

Keshawn Williams had 15 points to lead five Northern Illinois players in double figures as the Huskies narrowly beat Akron 66-63

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Keshawn Williams had 15 points to lead five Northern Illinois players in double figures as the Huskies narrowly beat Akron 66-63 on Thursday night.

Kaleb Thornton added 12 points for the Huskies (8-16, 5-9 Mid-American Conference). Chinedu Kingsley Okanu chipped in 11 and Trendon Hankerson and Zool Kueth each had 10.

Ali Ali had 20 points for the Zips (16-9, 9-6 Mid-American Conference). Greg Tribble added 10 points and Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Zips. Akron defeated Northern Illinois 70-64 on Feb. 8.

