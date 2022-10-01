Williams rushes for 5 TDs, No. 3 OSU beats Rutgers 49-10

Ohio State tied it on the next possession when Williams' 32-yard rumble set up his 2-yard TD two plays later.

Stroud capitalized on a Rutgers turnover with his best pass of the afternoon, a dime that hit Julian Fleming in stride running down the middle for a 36-yard touchdown. Williams' third TD gave Ohio State a 28-7 halftime lead.

Stroud threw an interception, his second of the season, early in the second half, but the Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2) could manage only a 35-yard Jude McAtamney field goal.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: Scarlet Knights had decent defense at times, but not much else working. Williams rushed for more yards (189) for Ohio State than the Scarlet Knights' offense gained all afternoon (172).

Ohio State: Williams pounded away running and blocking for nearly every snap until he went to the bench with about 11 1/2 minutes in the game. He showed he could be the bell cow of the explosive Buckeyes offense, whether he gets the chance again or not. He usually splits carries with Henderson.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buckeyes did what they were supposed to do against a weaker conference team. They likely will stay where they are.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Nebraska next Saturday.

Ohio St: At Michigan State, the first road game of the season, next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete