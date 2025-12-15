Williams puts up 20, Portland takes down Kent State 88-78

The Golden Flashes (9-2) were led in scoring by Delrecco Gillespie, who finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Quinn Woidke added 17 points for Kent State. Morgan Safford also recorded 12 points and four assists. The loss snapped the Golden Flashes' nine-game winning streak.

Portland took a 37-34 lead in the first half with a 15-2 run. Led by 11 first-half points from Ballew, Portland carried a 39-36 lead into the break. The second half featured six lead changes and was tied four times before Portland secured the victory. Williams scored 11 second-half points to help seal the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.