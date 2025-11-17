Williams leads Eastern Kentucky against Kent State after 20-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-2) at Kent State Golden Flashes (4-1)
Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on Kent State after MJ Williams scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky's 92-62 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The Golden Flashes have gone 2-1 in home games. Kent State averages 94.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.
Eastern Kentucky finished 18-14 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Colonels allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shot 45.7% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Virtual Farm Trips providing students alternative way to learn aside...
2
‘Last month, we ran out of food’; Pantries, food banks seeing increased...
3
2 injured in southeast Springfield shooting Wednesday
4
Rocking Horse launches annual campaign to expand area vision care...
5
Historical marker unveiled in Springfield for sports legend Brooks...