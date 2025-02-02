Breaking: Rubio says El Salvador offers to accept deportees from US of any nationality, including Americans

Will Riley scores 24, No. 18 Illinois mounts late comeback to beat Ohio State 87-79

Will Riley scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and No. 18 Illinois rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Ohio State 87-79
Ohio State's Bruce Thornton (2) drives for position against Illinois' Will Riley, center left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State's Bruce Thornton (2) drives for position against Illinois' Will Riley, center left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)
By STEVE STEIN – Associated Press
Feb 2, 2025
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Will Riley scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and No. 18 Illinois rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Ohio State 87-79 on Sunday.

Morez Johnson Jr. had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Kylan Boswell had 14 points, Tomislav Ivisic had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had 10 points for the Illini (15-7, 7-5 Big Ten), who went on a 15-point run over a five-minute stretch late in the second half.

Devin Royal scored 29 points — 19 in the first half — for Ohio State (13-9, 5-6), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Bruce Thornton had 22 points and John Mobley Jr. had 18 points.

Ivisic, Illinois’ No. 2 scorer and leading rebounder, returned to action after missing three games with mononucleosis. He played 29 minutes.

Takeaways

Illinois: The Illini shot 10 of 42 on 3-pointers Thursday in a disappointing overtime loss to Nebraska, which had lost six straight. Illinois was just 4 of 20 on triples against Ohio State, but outrebounded the Buckeyes 43-31 and dominated points in the paint 52-30.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ three-game winning streak could have been a lot longer. They lost three in a row by a total of five points before ending the skid with a win Jan. 21 at No. 10 Purdue.

Key moment

Illinois had a nearly seven-minute field goal drought in the first half and fell behind 34-25. The rest of the game was an uphill battle for the Illini until their 15-point run, which began with about seven minutes to go. Illinois led for less than 10 minutes.

Key stat

Illinois’ bench outscored Ohio State’s bench 43-4.

Up next

Illinois is at Rutgers on Wednesday night while Ohio State hosts Maryland on Thursday night.

Ohio State's Evan Mahaffey (12) attempts to block a shot by Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State's Devin Royal, right, works for position against Illinois' Ben Humrichous, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio's State's Bruce Thornton, right, drives to the basket as Illinois' Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Illinois' Ben Humrichous (3) reaches for a rebound over Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, bottom left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Illinois' Will Riley celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis takes an off balance shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Illinois' Kylan Boswell protects the ball from Ohio State's Evan Mahaffey during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State's Ques Glover (6) shoots as Illinois' Tomislav Ivisic, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood looks on before an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Craig Pessman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

