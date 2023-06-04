Will Brennan's rare homer against Sonny Gray gives Guardians a 4-2 win over Twins

Gray started the day with an AL-best 1.94 ERA, but saw it rise to 2.15.

TRAINERS ROOM

Guardians: SS Amed Rosario was pulled in the fourth inning with left knee soreness. He was replaced by Tyler Freeman at shortstop. ... RHP Michael Kelly had his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus and RHP Hunter Gaddis was optioned to Triple-A. ... RHP Peyton Battenfield (right shoulder inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day to 60-day injured list.

Twins: Slugger Joey Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. OF Kyle Garlick was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. ... OF Byron Buxton and SS Carlos Correa were both out of the lineup for the second straight game. Buxton has sore ribs from being hit by a pitch Thursday. Correa (plantar fasciitis) said he still feels the pain, but is better and hopes to return Sunday.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie will be activated to make his season debut and start for Cleveland in the series finale Sunday. McKenzie has been out all season with a right teres major strain. He had a 4.35 ERA in three rehab games for Columbus, striking out 13 in 10 1/3 innings.

Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.77 ERA) starts for Minnesota. He's coming off his worst start of the season, allowing five runs in four innings at Houston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP