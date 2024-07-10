Will Benson's 3-run homer, 458-foot shot by rookie Rece Hinds lead Reds to 12-6 rout of Rockies

Tyler Stephenson and Spencer Steer also homered as the Reds downed the Rockies for the second night in row.

Colorado starter Cal Quantrill (6-7) struck out the side in the first, but things fell apart for him in the second, starting with Stephenson's 421-foot shot into the second deck in left field.

The Rockies scored four with two outs in the fourth inning behind a two-out solo homer by Brenton Doyle and a two-run shot by Michael Toglia. Doyle homered again in the eighth, but the Reds were already comfortably in front.

Reds starter Nick Lodolo allowed four runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. Nick Martini (3-5), the first in a string of six Cincinnati relievers, was credited with the win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez, who underwent Tommy John surgery last spring, is doing a rehab stint with Double-A Harford and could join the Rockies rotation after the All-Star break.

Reds: 2B Jonathan India was scratched with a left-knee contusion.

WORTH NOTING

Reds RHP Hunter Greene was named to the National League All-Star team on Tuesday. ... Cincinnati added OF Austin Slater, acquired Monday in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, to the active roster, and RHP Yosver Zulueta and INF Livan Soto back to Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (0-3, 6.62 ERA) is the scheduled starter against Reds right-hander Frankie Montas (4-6, 4.19) as the four-game series continues Wednesday night.



