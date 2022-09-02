Wiley's TD run in OT gets Akron past FCS school St. Francis

Wiley scored on the first possession of overtime in the season opener for both teams. Justin Sliwoski then drove the Red Flash to the Akron 6, including a 16-yard pass to Dawson Snyder on fourth-and-10. But Tyson Durant picked off a Sliwoski pass to end it.

It was Akron’s first season-opening win since 2018 against Morgan State. Moorhead spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator at Oregon and was an assistant at Akron from 2004-08.