White to start for Jets vs. Bengals for injured Wilson

White is in his fourth NFL season, but hadn’t thrown a pass in a regular-season game before last Sunday when he went 20 of 32 for 202 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions against the Patriots.

He was drafted by Dallas in the fifth round in 2018 out of Western Kentucky, and waived during final cuts the following summer. The Jets signed him to their practice squad last year, when he served as a backup to Sam Darnold.

Wilson was injured in the second quarter last Sunday when he was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon, who fell on the back of the quarterback’s legs after he threw an incomplete pass. An MRI on Monday revealed the sprained PCL, which will sideline him for at least Sunday's game and next Thursday's game at Indianapolis.

Saleh said it still hasn't been determined whether Wilson will be back after two weeks or need more time to recover and be placed on injured reserve. Saleh also didn't commit to White starting beyond Sunday, or if Flacco would take over in Wilson's absence.

Caption New York Jets quarterback Mike White is taken down by New England Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm