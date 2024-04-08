White Sox visit the Guardians to open 3-game series

The Cleveland Guardians start a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Monday
news
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
X

Chicago White Sox (1-8) vs. Cleveland Guardians (7-2)

Cleveland; Monday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD; Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -227, White Sox +185; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox on Monday to start a three-game series.

Cleveland had a 76-86 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Guardians averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 0.8 home runs.

Chicago went 61-101 overall and 30-51 on the road last season. The White Sox slugged .384 with a .675 OPS as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
State report: 16 violations remain at Clark County Jail
2
Leveraging accreditation to drive innovation and equity in higher...
3
Boxing-themed playground going up at Davey Moore Park
4
Clark County job fair focuses on students, ex-offenders...
5
Springfield Section of National Council of Negro Women celebrates 75th...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top