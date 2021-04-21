White Sox to face Indians on the road

The White Sox have gone 4-3 against division opponents. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the club with an OBP of .429.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-5. Carlos Rodon secured his third victory and Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Chicago. Zach Plesac registered his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with seven extra base hits and is batting .273.

Mercedes leads the White Sox with 23 hits and is batting .390.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.