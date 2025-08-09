White Sox take on the Guardians in first of 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (7-9, 4.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); White Sox: Aaron Civale (3-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -165, White Sox +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday to open a three-game series.

Chicago has a 24-32 record in home games and a 42-73 record overall. The White Sox are 28-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland is 59-55 overall and 30-28 on the road. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.83.

Friday's game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians are up 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lenyn Sosa has 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 RBIs for the White Sox. Colson Montgomery is 7 for 39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 23 home runs, 47 walks and 61 RBIs while hitting .296 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 12 for 44 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Chase Meidroth: 10-Day IL (thumb), Miguel Vargas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dan Altavilla: 15-Day IL (lat), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.