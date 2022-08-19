White Sox take on the Guardians after Sheets' 4-hit game

Cleveland is 63-55 overall and 31-24 in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Chicago is 31-27 in road games and 61-58 overall. The White Sox are 50-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Friday for the 14th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez ranks third on the Guardians with a .310 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 56 RBI. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-40 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads Chicago with 14 home runs while slugging .463. Andrew Vaughn is 10-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .293 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.