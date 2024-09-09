Breaking: Springfield police say no reports of pets stolen, after viral social media post

White Sox take home losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

The Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians looking to stop a 12-game home skid
By The Associated Press
7 hours ago
Cleveland Guardians (81-62, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-111, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Joey Cantillo (0-0); White Sox: Nick Nastrini (0-7, 7.79 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -225, White Sox +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to end their 12-game home skid with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago has a 33-111 record overall and an 18-54 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 19-86 in games when they have given up a home run.

Cleveland has an 81-62 record overall and a 38-37 record on the road. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles and 17 home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 11-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 31 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 106 RBI for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 13-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .230 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Brooks Baldwin: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

