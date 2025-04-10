White Sox players Korey Lee and Mike Tauchman placed on 10-day injured list

Lee has a sprained left ankle and Tauchman is back on the IL for the second time this season with a strained right hamstring. In corresponding moves, Chicago added outfielder Joshua Palacios from Triple-A Charlotte and catcher Omar Narváez from Double-A Birmingham. Right-hander Juan Carela also was released. The 23-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery last month.

The injuries to Lee and Tauchman occurred during the White Sox's 3-2 loss to the Guardians on Wednesday.

Lee had to be helped off the field after he rolled his left ankle during the sixth inning. Tauchman's injury happened during a bizarre game-ending play.

Chicago had the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth inning when Miguel Vargas singled through the hole at shortstop. Jacob Amaya scored and it seemed Tauchman was going to tie the game before he appeared to injure himself while rounding third base. He was tagged out by catcher Austin Hedges for the final out after the throw from left fielder Steven Kwan.

The 29-year-old Palacios hit .230 with 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs and has 51 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 156 career games over four major-league seasons with Toronto (2021), Washington (2022) and Pittsburgh (2023-24).

The 33-year-old Narváez appeared in three games with Birmingham in 2025, hitting .250 with a double and two RBI. He was the starting catcher for both the season debuts of left-handed pitchers Noah Schultz (April 4) and Hagen Smith (April 5).

