White Sox look to break road slide, play the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (2-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -198, White Sox +164; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will look to end a five-game road skid when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 9-10 record at home and a 20-22 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .378 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Chicago has a 3-17 record in road games and a 12-29 record overall. The White Sox have gone 6-22 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has six doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .276 for the Reds. Jose Trevino is 10 for 32 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Vargas has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs while hitting .215 for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 10 for 37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Miguel Vargas: day-to-day (leg), Luis Robert: day-to-day (knee), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (calf), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (lat), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

