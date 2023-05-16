X

White Sox host the Guardians to open 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox open a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians (19-21, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-28, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-5, 7.51 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -126, White Sox +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians to open a three-game series.

Chicago is 7-12 at home and 14-28 overall. The White Sox have hit 44 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 19-21 record overall and a 10-9 record on the road. The Guardians are 11-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 11 home runs while slugging .562. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-25 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 12 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 13-for-40 with two doubles and two triples over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (hamstring), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

