White Sox host the Guardians on home losing streak

The Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a three-game home skid
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians (24-13, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (9-28, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (1-1, 2.08 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); White Sox: Erick Fedde (2-0, 3.46 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -161, White Sox +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to end their three-game home slide with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago is 9-28 overall and 5-12 at home. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 24-13 record overall and a 12-7 record on the road. The Guardians are 13-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has three doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Tommy Pham is 11-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with nine home runs while slugging .540. Steven Kwan is 13-for-36 with a double, two triples, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

