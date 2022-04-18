White Sox-Guardians postponed by inclement weather

Chicago leads the AL Central despite having several key players on the injured list, including pitchers Lucas Giolito (left abdominal strain) and Lance Lynn (right knee surgery), third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and outfielder AJ Pollock (hamstring).

The White Sox are coming off a 4-2 homestand that ended with Sunday’s 9-3 loss to Tampa.

Cleveland was swept in a three-game series by San Francisco after winning four in a row. The Guardians scored four runs after entering the weekend leading the majors in scoring. Cleveland played its first series at Progressive Field since the club’s name change.

