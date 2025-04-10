White Sox catcher Korey Lee suffers ankle injury during 6th inning against Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox catcher Korey Lee had to be helped off the field after he rolled his left ankle during the sixth inning of Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Lee was trying to get back to first base after pinch hitter Nick Maton struck out when he stepped awkwardly on the first-base bag on catcher Austin Hedges pickoff throw. Lee got back in time but was tagged out by Cleveland's Carlos Santana after he rolled off the bag for the third out of the inning.