White Sox begin 3-game series against the Reds

The Chicago White Sox host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds (6-6, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-10, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (0-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, eight strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (0-2, 5.91 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -175, White Sox +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox open a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Chicago has a 2-10 record overall and a 1-4 record in home games. The White Sox have a 1-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati is 6-6 overall and 2-1 in road games. The Reds have a 5-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong ranks second on the White Sox with four extra base hits (two doubles and two home runs). Gavin Sheets is 9-for-27 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with eight extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and three home runs). Elly De La Cruz is 12-for-37 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Reds: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: 15-Day IL (abductor), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

