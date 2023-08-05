White Sox aim to end slide in game against the Guardians

Chicago White Sox (43-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-56, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Guardians: Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.68 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -145, White Sox +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 29-24 at home and 54-56 overall. The Guardians are 39-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 43-68 overall and 20-39 in road games. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Saturday's game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 58 extra base hits (29 doubles and 29 home runs). Tim Anderson is 10-for-39 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (leg), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (heel), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.