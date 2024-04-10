White Sox 3B Yoán Moncada could miss 6 months with severe leg injury sustained running to first base

The 28-year-old Moncada, who had been dealing with a nagging injury in the same area for a few days leading into the game, collapsed as he neared the bag. He writhed in pain on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the field.

He’s the third regular to be injured already this season for Chicago, which is already missing outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (hip flexor) and slugger Eloy Jimenez (adductor). The timetable for Robert's return remains unknown while Jimenez could be back as early as this weekend.

To take Moncada's roster spot, the White Sox recalled outfielder Oscar Colás from Triple-A Charlotte.

Moncada, who has been slowed by injuries the past few seasons, was batting .282 with three doubles in 11 games this season.

Colás appeared in 75 games and batted .216 with five homers and 19 RBIs as a rookie with the White Sox last season. So far this year, he's batting .321 with one homer and four RBIs in the minors.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb