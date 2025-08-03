White goes deep twice as the Braves beat the Reds in rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol

He added his sixth homer of the season on a leadoff shot in the seventh.

Cincinnati went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base. Brent Suter (1-2) got the loss.

Atlanta came in having clinched the season series, winning four of the first six games. The teams split the first two in Cincinnati before coming to Bristol.

The game was scheduled for Saturday, but it was suspended in the first inning because of persistent rain.