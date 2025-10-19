Western Michigan visits Miami (OH) in MAC matchup

Key stats

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 360.6 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 191.3 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 169.3 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (82nd)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 328.1 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 207.6 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 120.6 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (50th)

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 318.3 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 161.1 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 157.1 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 22.9 points per game (99th)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 282.7 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 170.1 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 112.6 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 17.7 points per game (22nd)

Miami (OH) ranks 123rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.4% of the time. Western Michigan ranks 56th on offense, converting on 41.7% of third downs.

Miami (OH) ranks 99th in the FBS averaging 62.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Western Michigan's 21st-ranked 40.3 per-game average.

Miami (OH) is 119th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Western Michigan's red zone defense ranks 7th at 71.4%.

Western Michigan is 17th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:18.

Team leaders

Miami (OH)

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 997 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs, 56.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Finn, 332 yards on 70 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kamryn Perry, 514 yards on 18 catches, 3 TDs

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 992 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Lowry, 427 yards on 83 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Tailique Williams, 284 yards on 20 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Miami (OH) won 44-30 over Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 18. Finn led Miami (OH) with 159 yards on 13-of-22 passing (59.1%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 58 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jordan Brunson carried the ball 23 times for 122 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Brian Shane put up 56 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Western Michigan beat Ball State 42-0 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Lowry threw for 241 yards on 23-of-27 attempts (85.2%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 108 yards and one rushing touchdown. Devin Miles carried the ball 12 times for 46 yards. Williams put up 55 yards on five catches.

Next game

Miami (OH) plays at Ohio on Nov. 4. Western Michigan hosts Central Michigan on Nov. 1.