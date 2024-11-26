Western Michigan visits Galette and Youngstown State

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Western Michigan after Nico Galette scored 20 points in Youngstown State's 64-57 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Penguins play their first home game after going 2-4 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site contests to begin the season. Youngstown State ranks sixth in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Broncos are 0-2 on the road. Western Michigan is fourth in the MAC scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Markhi Strickland averaging 7.3.

Youngstown State's average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Youngstown State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Galette is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Penguins.

Javaughn Hannah is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.0 points for the Broncos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.