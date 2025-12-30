Western Michigan visits Blyden and Toledo

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -10.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Western Michigan after Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 20 points in Toledo's 100-67 win over the Lourdes Gray Wolves.

The Rockets are 4-2 on their home court. Toledo is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos have gone 0-1 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan gives up 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Toledo's average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Toledo gives up.

The Rockets and Broncos meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is shooting 50.7% and averaging 17.1 points for the Rockets. Blyden is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Griffith is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 16 points and 4.7 assists. Jayden Brewer is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.