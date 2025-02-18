Western Michigan plays Bowling Green, aims to end home losing streak

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on Bowling Green looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Broncos are 5-6 on their home court. Western Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Marina Asensio averaging 4.7.

The Falcons are 6-6 in conference matchups. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Erika Porter averaging 2.5.

Western Michigan's average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green scores 6.3 more points per game (69.6) than Western Michigan allows to opponents (63.3).

The Broncos and Falcons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asensio is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 assists. Hannah Spitzley is averaging 15.3 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Porter is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 23.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.