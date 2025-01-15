Western Michigan hosts Mikonovwicz and Toledo

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Western Michigan after Sammi Mikonovwicz scored 20 points in Toledo's 71-66 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos are 4-3 on their home court. Western Michigan is fourth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Rockets are 3-1 in conference games. Toledo is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Western Michigan averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Western Michigan allows.

The Broncos and Rockets meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Broncos.

Mikonovwicz averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.