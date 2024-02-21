Western Michigan earns 77-58 victory against Miami (Ohio)

Led by Seth Hubbard's 19 points, the Western Michigan Broncos defeated the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 77-58 on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Seth Hubbard had 19 points in Western Michigan's 77-58 victory against Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday night.

Hubbard shot 5 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Broncos (9-17, 6-7 Mid-American Conference). B. Artis White added 14 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Owen Lobsinger had 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Broncos stopped a six-game slide with the victory.

The RedHawks (12-14, 6-7) were led by Anderson Mirambeaux, who recorded 19 points. Darweshi Hunter added eight points, nine rebounds and three steals for Miami. In addition, Evan Ipsaro had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

