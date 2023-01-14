Western Michigan defeats Bowling Green 108-92

Hannah added six rebounds for the Broncos (6-11, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Lamar Norman Jr. added 22 points while going 9 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had eight assists. Seth Hubbard finished 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Leon Ayers III finished with 21 points, eight assists and two blocks for the Falcons (8-9, 2-2). Rashaun Agee added 19 points and eight rebounds for Bowling Green. Samari Curtis also put up 19 points.