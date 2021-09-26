Western Illinois erases 28-point deficit to win MVC opener

Not only did the Leathernecks (1-3) hold the Penguins (1-2) scoreless in the second half, WIU stopped a fourth-and-1 attempt by Youngstown State at the Penguins' 36-yard line with 1:49 remaining. The Leathernecks then drove inside the 10 and called timeout for Laramie's kick.

Youngstown State dominated the first half, building a 35-7 lead before a late WIU touchdown made it 35-14 at the break.