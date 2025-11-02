Werenski, Monahan lift Blue Jackets past Blues 3–2 for fourth straight win

Justin Faulk and Nick Bjugstad scored in the Blues' seventh straight loss. Joel Hofer finished with 32 saves.

Faulk opened the scoring on St. Louis' first shot of the game, beating Greaves at 3:37 of the first period. That lead last just 1:01 before Coyle got the equalizer off the rebound of Cole Sillinger’s shot.

Werenski gave the Blue Jackets a lead with his wrister from the right circle with 8:05 left in the second period — scoring for the third straight game — and then assisted on Monahan’s power-play goal at 5:07 of the third. Monahan has 264 goals and 336 assists in 829 games.

The Blues pulled within one when Boone Jenner’s clearing attempt ended up with Bjugstad, who beat Greaves from the slot at 9:48.

Up next

Blues: Host Edmonton on Monday.

Blue Jackets: Visit the New York Islanders on Sunday.

