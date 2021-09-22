'We're not panicking'; Steelers regrouping after loss

Far too many times against Las Vegas, Roethlisberger was picking himself up off the Heinz Field turf. He was hit 10 times and sacked twice.

Perhaps more jarringly, there were no teammates around to help him up, something that almost never happened when good friend and former Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was the one snapping Roethlisberger the ball.

It's not a good look, particularly for an unproven line still searching for some sense of cohesion. Left guard Kevin Dotson acknowledged Wednesday he and left tackle Dan Moore Jr., center Kendrick Green, right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Chuks Okorafor need to do a better job of helping Roethlisberger back to his feet.

Of course, it'd help if they did a better job of making sure it wasn't required, and Dotson knows it. Yes, a learning curve is part of the process, particularly early on. That doesn't make it any easier to endure.

“No one expects hard times,” Dotson said.

The key to Pittsburgh's ability to hang around in what looks to be a very competitive AFC North is how quickly the pieces start fitting together. It's one thing for the running game to be last in the NFL, as it was a year ago. It's another to have problems creating running room for first-round pick Najee Harris while also struggling to keep Roethlisberger upright.

At the moment, the line is having issues with both.

Roethlisberger, in typical fashion, is making an attempt to absorb some of the blame. He did it in the immediate aftermath on Sunday on an afternoon he threw for 295 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. He doubled down on Wednesday.

“We all need to be better,” he said. “To eliminate hits. To have a better run game. To have more big plays. To be more efficient. It's on all of us to help those things.”

It's the getting to that point that's tricky. The relationship Roethlisberger has with this line is far different than the one he enjoyed with Pouncey, David DeCastro and Alejandro Villaneuva. The three — who combined for 17 Pro Bowls — spent the better part of a decade protecting Roethlisberger.

When Roethlisberger's friendship with Pouncey began, Dotson was in middle school. Now Pouncey is retired and Dotson is part of the group tasked with trying to make the final chapter(s) of Roethlisberger's career successful.

Roethlisberger doesn't go into the offensive line meetings and tell the kids how to do their jobs, but he does try to send a message on what defines success.

“What I can do is just try to emphasize how important it is to play for your brother, to play for the guy next to you,” Roethlisberger said. “Doesn’t matter that you can go out there, say, well, ‘I did my job today.’ But if we didn’t win the game and it didn’t help the team win, it shouldn’t matter.”

NOTES: Roethlisberger, WR Diontae Johnson (knee), LB Alex Highsmith (groin), DE Carlos Davis (knee) and TE Eric Ebron (not injury related) did not practice Wednesday. ... LB T.J. Watt (groin), CB Joe Haden (groin) and CB Justin Layne (Achilles) were limited. ... LB Devin Bush (groin) was full go.

