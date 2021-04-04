Wennberg scores 3 as Panthers beat Blue Jackets 5-2

After a scoreless first period, Barkov found himself right in the middle of a hard-working cycle in the second and sent a slick pass through the slot to Weegar at 3:57.

Signed as a free agent after playing six seasons in Columbus, Wennberg scored 52 seconds later by finishing a 2-on-1 pass from Vatrano.

Then he added his second of the night from the left circle at 8:47 for a 3-0 lead.

In the third, Bjorkstrand’s putback cut it to 3-1 at 2:46, but Vatrano regained the three-goal margin at 10:54 with a rebound tally on Owen Tippett’s breakaway.

After Werenski scored, Wennberg complete the hat trick into an empty-net for his 11th with 7 seconds left.

SIGNED … AND PLAYING

The Panthers signed defenseman Matt Kiersted out of the University of North Dakota on Thursday and put him on the ice Saturday.

Kiersted, 22, was one of seven defensemen in the lineup as coach Joel Quenneville opted to use just 11 forwards. The lefty shot logged 12:47of ice time and blocked a team-high four shots in his NHL debut.

SCRATCHED

Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has openly criticized the play of Jack Roslovic – acquired from Winnipeg with Patrik Laine on Jan. 23 – over the past few games and decided to make the Columbus native a healthy scratch in the team’s first game in South Florida.

Roslovic, 24, has six goals and 16 assists in 31 games for his hometown club.

BRIEF STAY

The Panthers made a trade Friday afternoon, sending forward Vinnie Hinostroza to his hometown Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for minor-league forward Brad Morrison.

A native of the western Chicago suburb of Bartlett, the 27-year-old Hinostroza failed to register a point in nine games in his first season with the Panthers, primarily skating on the fourth line.

Morrison, 24, has appeared in nine total games in stints in the AHL and ECHL this season.

NUMBERS GAME

In their 20th home game this season, the Panthers had 4,375 fans in attendance.

UP NEXT

The two clubs will conclude their two-game set on Sunday.

