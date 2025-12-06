Wells' game-winner leads Oakland over Toledo, 98-97

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Ziare Wells led Oakland with 21 points, including the game-winning jump shot with 10 seconds remaining, and the Golden Grizzlies knocked off Toledo 98-97 on Saturday.

Wells added five rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (5-5, 1-0 Horizon League). Brody Robinson scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and added six assists. Tuburu Niavalurua had 18 points and went 9 of 16 from the field.