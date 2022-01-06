Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 54, Manchester Memorial 36
Belmont 37, Berlin 35
Campbell 37, Raymond 13
Concord 56, Trinity 23
Hopkinton 45, Mascoma Valley 34
Kennett 62, Coe-Brown 24
Lebanon 61, Pelham 45
Lisbon 61, Profile 45
Merrimack 42, Dover 29
Merrimack Valley 68, Laconia 55
Milford 33, Manchester West 29
Pinkerton 68, Spaulding 35
Portsmouth 50, Manchester Central 29
Salem 48, Exeter 29
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Hillsboro-Deering 40
Stevens 64, Gilford 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nashua South vs. Goffstown, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/