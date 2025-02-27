Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Region 3=
Springboro 45, Cols. Upper Arlington 32
Region 4=
Cin. Princeton 57, Kettering Fairmont 50
Division III=
Region 10=
Granville 55, Elida 48
Region 11=
Avon Lake 47, Chillicothe Unioto 37
Division IV=
Region 13=
Shaker Hts. Laurel 59, Perry 43
Streetsboro 45, Canfield 39
Region 14=
Bellevue 51, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 46
Warrensville Hts. 51, Wauseon 44
Division V=
Region 18=
Cols. Africentric 56, Bellville Clear Fork 54
Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Johnstown 22
Region 19=
Minford 47, Belmont Union Local 31
Portsmouth 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35
Region 20=
Proctorville Fairland 59, Waynesville 46
Versailles 70, Brookville 66, OT
Division VI=
Region 21=
Smithville 48, Columbia Station Columbia 34
Region 24=
Anna 34, Newark Cath. 31
Minster 54, Arcanum 24
Division VII=
Region 28=
Edon 42, Legacy Christian 30
Ft. Loramie 61, Delaware Christian 18
