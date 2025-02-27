Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Region 3=

Springboro 45, Cols. Upper Arlington 32

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 57, Kettering Fairmont 50

Division III=

Region 10=

Granville 55, Elida 48

Region 11=

Avon Lake 47, Chillicothe Unioto 37

Division IV=

Region 13=

Shaker Hts. Laurel 59, Perry 43

Streetsboro 45, Canfield 39

Region 14=

Bellevue 51, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 46

Warrensville Hts. 51, Wauseon 44

Division V=

Region 18=

Cols. Africentric 56, Bellville Clear Fork 54

Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Johnstown 22

Region 19=

Minford 47, Belmont Union Local 31

Portsmouth 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35

Region 20=

Proctorville Fairland 59, Waynesville 46

Versailles 70, Brookville 66, OT

Division VI=

Region 21=

Smithville 48, Columbia Station Columbia 34

Region 24=

Anna 34, Newark Cath. 31

Minster 54, Arcanum 24

Division VII=

Region 28=

Edon 42, Legacy Christian 30

Ft. Loramie 61, Delaware Christian 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

