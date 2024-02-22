Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 54, Logan 42
Dublin Jerome 38, New Albany 23
Grove City 47, Newark 26
Lancaster 66, Cols. Walnut Ridge 39
Pickerington Cent. 83, Galloway Westland 5
Westerville S. 56, Mt. Vernon 34
Division II=
Region 5=
Aurora 64, Parma Padua 52
Beloit W. Branch 56, Akr. Coventry 18
Canfield 66, Sheffield Brookside 24
Elyria Cath. 78, Lorain Clearview 20
Girard 34, Youngs. East 32
Mantua Crestwood 49, Jefferson Area 28
STVM 75, E. Cle. Shaw 5
Salem 49, Struthers 38
Streetsboro 88, Cle. E. Tech 7
Youngs. Ursuline 48, Chagrin Falls Kenston 29
Region 6=
Copley 68, Medina Buckeye 27
Granville 72, Cols. Marion-Franklin 9
Warren Howland 78, Ravenna 9
Region 7=
Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Minerva 26
Steubenville 62, Beaver 14
Wintersville Indian Creek 66, Cambridge 36
Zanesville W. Muskingum 49, Zanesville 36
Region 8=
Cin. Purcell Marian 97, Cin. Hughes 39
Delaware Buckeye Valley 65, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33
Division III=
Region 9=
Cle. VASJ 57, Hanoverton United 43
Columbiana Crestview 92, Andrews Osborne Academy 20
Creston Norwayne 55, Leavittsburg LaBrae 52
Doylestown Chippewa 55, New Franklin Manchester 23
Garfield Hts. Trinity 58, Brookfield 25
LaGrange Keystone 40, Youngs. Liberty 23
Rootstown 63, Cortland Lakeview 19
Warren Champion 48, Youngs. Mooney 35
Wellington 60, Sullivan Black River 22
West Salem Northwestern 54, Ashland Mapleton 42
Wickliffe 40, Independence 27
Region 11=
Bellaire 47, Magnolia Sandy Valley 43
Belmont Union Local 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 18
Beverly Ft. Frye 78, Uhrichsville Claymont 11
Rayland Buckeye 64, Richmond Edison 58
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53, Barnesville 47
Region 12=
Kettering Alter 67, Spring. NE 10
Division IV=
Region 13=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 63, Rittman 37
Can. Cent. Cath. 59, Wellsville 27
E. Can. 47, Louisville Aquinas 40
E. Palestine 45, Fairport Harbor Harding 11
Heartland Christian 50, Elyria Open Door 33
Lakeside Danbury 57, Lucas 6
Loudonville 89, Youngs. Valley Christian 11
Lowellville 51, McDonald 34
Middlefield Cardinal 48, Vienna Mathews 30
Monroeville 42, Plymouth 39
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, Ashtabula St John 50
New Middletown Spring. 59, Oberlin 16
Newton Falls 30, Windham 24
Norwalk St Paul 37, Sandusky St. Mary 35
Salineville Southern 71, Sebring McKinley 23
Warren JFK 67, Leetonia 12
Region 14=
Antwerp 50, Edon 46
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55, New Riegel 46
Convoy Crestview 80, Pioneer N. Central 12
Cory-Rawson 69, Lima Cent. Cath. 36
Defiance Ayersville 58, Hicksville 19
Ft. Jennings 51, Pandora-Gilboa 50
Leipsic 31, Delphos St John's 30
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Arlington 48
Stryker 38, Pettisville 30
Tiffin Calvert 65, Vanlue 21
Van Wert Lincolnview 57, Continental 23
Region 15=
Caldwell 60, Bowerston Conotton Valley 26
Danville 53, Liberty Christian Academy 21
Morral Ridgedale 47, Cols. Patriot Prep 31
Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Sugarcreek Garaway 43
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46, Shadyside 9
Strasburg 62, Beallsville 17
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Bridgeport 8
Region 16=
Ft. Loramie 74, Day. Miami Valley 13
Maria Stein Marion Local 58, Dola Hardin Northern 20
Minster 74, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 17
New Bremen 55, Spencerville 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/