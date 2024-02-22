Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 54, Logan 42

Dublin Jerome 38, New Albany 23

Grove City 47, Newark 26

Lancaster 66, Cols. Walnut Ridge 39

Pickerington Cent. 83, Galloway Westland 5

Westerville S. 56, Mt. Vernon 34

Division II=

Region 5=

Aurora 64, Parma Padua 52

Beloit W. Branch 56, Akr. Coventry 18

Canfield 66, Sheffield Brookside 24

Elyria Cath. 78, Lorain Clearview 20

Girard 34, Youngs. East 32

Mantua Crestwood 49, Jefferson Area 28

STVM 75, E. Cle. Shaw 5

Salem 49, Struthers 38

Streetsboro 88, Cle. E. Tech 7

Youngs. Ursuline 48, Chagrin Falls Kenston 29

Region 6=

Copley 68, Medina Buckeye 27

Granville 72, Cols. Marion-Franklin 9

Warren Howland 78, Ravenna 9

Region 7=

Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Minerva 26

Steubenville 62, Beaver 14

Wintersville Indian Creek 66, Cambridge 36

Zanesville W. Muskingum 49, Zanesville 36

Region 8=

Cin. Purcell Marian 97, Cin. Hughes 39

Delaware Buckeye Valley 65, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33

Division III=

Region 9=

Cle. VASJ 57, Hanoverton United 43

Columbiana Crestview 92, Andrews Osborne Academy 20

Creston Norwayne 55, Leavittsburg LaBrae 52

Doylestown Chippewa 55, New Franklin Manchester 23

Garfield Hts. Trinity 58, Brookfield 25

LaGrange Keystone 40, Youngs. Liberty 23

Rootstown 63, Cortland Lakeview 19

Warren Champion 48, Youngs. Mooney 35

Wellington 60, Sullivan Black River 22

West Salem Northwestern 54, Ashland Mapleton 42

Wickliffe 40, Independence 27

Region 11=

Bellaire 47, Magnolia Sandy Valley 43

Belmont Union Local 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 18

Beverly Ft. Frye 78, Uhrichsville Claymont 11

Rayland Buckeye 64, Richmond Edison 58

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53, Barnesville 47

Region 12=

Kettering Alter 67, Spring. NE 10

Division IV=

Region 13=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 63, Rittman 37

Can. Cent. Cath. 59, Wellsville 27

E. Can. 47, Louisville Aquinas 40

E. Palestine 45, Fairport Harbor Harding 11

Heartland Christian 50, Elyria Open Door 33

Lakeside Danbury 57, Lucas 6

Loudonville 89, Youngs. Valley Christian 11

Lowellville 51, McDonald 34

Middlefield Cardinal 48, Vienna Mathews 30

Monroeville 42, Plymouth 39

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, Ashtabula St John 50

New Middletown Spring. 59, Oberlin 16

Newton Falls 30, Windham 24

Norwalk St Paul 37, Sandusky St. Mary 35

Salineville Southern 71, Sebring McKinley 23

Warren JFK 67, Leetonia 12

Region 14=

Antwerp 50, Edon 46

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 55, New Riegel 46

Convoy Crestview 80, Pioneer N. Central 12

Cory-Rawson 69, Lima Cent. Cath. 36

Defiance Ayersville 58, Hicksville 19

Ft. Jennings 51, Pandora-Gilboa 50

Leipsic 31, Delphos St John's 30

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 53, Arlington 48

Stryker 38, Pettisville 30

Tiffin Calvert 65, Vanlue 21

Van Wert Lincolnview 57, Continental 23

Region 15=

Caldwell 60, Bowerston Conotton Valley 26

Danville 53, Liberty Christian Academy 21

Morral Ridgedale 47, Cols. Patriot Prep 31

Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Sugarcreek Garaway 43

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46, Shadyside 9

Strasburg 62, Beallsville 17

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Bridgeport 8

Region 16=

Ft. Loramie 74, Day. Miami Valley 13

Maria Stein Marion Local 58, Dola Hardin Northern 20

Minster 74, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 17

New Bremen 55, Spencerville 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

