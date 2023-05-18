X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 2

Grove City 12, Logan 0

Hilliard Darby 10, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0

Region 3

Oregon Clay 18, Tol. Waite 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13, Ashland 0

Region 4

Cin. Anderson 10, Cin. Winton Woods 0

Cin. LaSalle 7, Harrison 3

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 3, Cin. Turpin 0

Loveland 10, W. Chester Lakota W. 0

Miamisburg 9, West Carrollton 0

Xenia 12, Fairborn 6

Division II

Region 5

Alliance Marlington 10, Madison 0

Beloit W. Branch 5, Salem 1

Canfield 10, Ravenna 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 13, Parma Hts. Holy Name 3

Chardon NDCL 9, Alliance 1

Cle. Benedictine 8, Copley 5

Creston Norwayne 7, Norton 6

Gates Mills Gilmour 2, Medina Buckeye 1

Gates Mills Hawken 5, Richfield Revere 4

Hubbard 3, Struthers 2, 8 innings

Lodi Cloverleaf 5, CVCA 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 3, Canal Fulton Northwest 0

Mogadore Field 7, Niles McKinley 2

Parma Padua 5, Peninsula Woodridge 2

Poland Seminary 7, Ashtabula Edgewood 6

Youngs. Ursuline 1, Geneva 0

Region 6

Bay Village Bay 7, Tallmadge 1

Bellevue 8, Mansfield Sr. 1

Bowling Green 11, Tol. Woodward 0

Bryan 6, Maumee 5

Elida 6, Lima Shawnee 2

Galion 10, Fostoria 0

Lexington 8, Vermillion 3

Mansfield Madison 13, Willard 3

Ontario 4, Sandusky 3

Rocky River 11, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Region 7

Chillicothe Unioto 6, Vincent Warren 2

Circleville 8, Thornvillle Sheridan 1

Jackson 7, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 0

Region 8

St. Paris Graham 15, Day. Carroll 4

Urbana 10, Greenville 0

Division III

Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale 11, Brooklyn 0

Beachwood 2, Wellington 0

Can. Cent. Cath. 11, Ashland Mapleton 1

Canfield S. Range 24, E. Palestine 0

Chagrin Falls 6, Doylestown Chippewa 3

Cortland Lakeview 5, Middlefield Cardinal 2

Garrettsville Garfield 4, Youngs. Mooney 2

Hanoverton United 4, Columbiana Crestview 1

Kirtland 6, Columbiana 3

Leavittsburg LaBrae 2, Newton Falls 1

Perry 10, Burton Berkshire 1

Sullivan Black River 3, West Salem Northwestern 2

Warren Champion 7, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 5

Region 10

Collins Western Reserve 6, Huron 2

Northwood 11, Elmore Woodmore 1

Tol. Ottawa Hills 7, Delta 0

Region 11

Beverly Ft. Frye 7, Richmond Edison 2

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 4, Martins Ferry 3

Chillicothe Southeastern 9, Chesapeake 0

Lore City Buckeye Trail 8, Bellaire 3

Seaman N. Adams 4, Crooksville 2

Sugarcreek Garaway 10, Barnesville 0

Region 12

Carlisle 8, Cin. Christian 1

Cin. Country Day 12, Blanchester 2

Cin. Madeira 12, Clermont NE 2

Middletown Madison 5, Cin Mariemont 3

Division IV

Region 13

Dalton 19, Cornerstone Christian 0

Region 15 (asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)NO COLONS!!!(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)

Berlin Hiland 13, Zanesville Rosecrans 0

Bowerston Conotton Valley 11, New Matamoras Frontier 1

Ironton St. Joseph 9, Nelsonville-York 8

Mowrystown Whiteoak 7, Manchester 1

Portsmouth Notre Dame 4, Willow Woods Symmes Valley 3

Strasburg-Franklin 3, Woodsfield Monroe Central 2

Toronto 12, Newcomerstown 0

Waterford 11, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Region 16

Bradford 2, Covington 1

Ft. Loramie 7, Sidney Lehman 1

Galion Northmor 5, Mechanicsburg 2

Newark Cath. 9, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0

Pleasant Hill Newton 5, DeGraff Riverside 0

Russia 22, Ansonia 0

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 3, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 1

