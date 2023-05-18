Wednesday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 2
Grove City 12, Logan 0
Hilliard Darby 10, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0
Region 3
Oregon Clay 18, Tol. Waite 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13, Ashland 0
Region 4
Cin. Anderson 10, Cin. Winton Woods 0
Cin. LaSalle 7, Harrison 3
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 3, Cin. Turpin 0
Loveland 10, W. Chester Lakota W. 0
Miamisburg 9, West Carrollton 0
Xenia 12, Fairborn 6
Division II
Region 5
Alliance Marlington 10, Madison 0
Beloit W. Branch 5, Salem 1
Canfield 10, Ravenna 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 13, Parma Hts. Holy Name 3
Chardon NDCL 9, Alliance 1
Cle. Benedictine 8, Copley 5
Creston Norwayne 7, Norton 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 2, Medina Buckeye 1
Gates Mills Hawken 5, Richfield Revere 4
Hubbard 3, Struthers 2, 8 innings
Lodi Cloverleaf 5, CVCA 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 3, Canal Fulton Northwest 0
Mogadore Field 7, Niles McKinley 2
Parma Padua 5, Peninsula Woodridge 2
Poland Seminary 7, Ashtabula Edgewood 6
Youngs. Ursuline 1, Geneva 0
Region 6
Bay Village Bay 7, Tallmadge 1
Bellevue 8, Mansfield Sr. 1
Bowling Green 11, Tol. Woodward 0
Bryan 6, Maumee 5
Elida 6, Lima Shawnee 2
Galion 10, Fostoria 0
Lexington 8, Vermillion 3
Mansfield Madison 13, Willard 3
Ontario 4, Sandusky 3
Rocky River 11, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Region 7
Chillicothe Unioto 6, Vincent Warren 2
Circleville 8, Thornvillle Sheridan 1
Jackson 7, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 0
Region 8
St. Paris Graham 15, Day. Carroll 4
Urbana 10, Greenville 0
Division III
Region 9
Apple Creek Waynedale 11, Brooklyn 0
Beachwood 2, Wellington 0
Can. Cent. Cath. 11, Ashland Mapleton 1
Canfield S. Range 24, E. Palestine 0
Chagrin Falls 6, Doylestown Chippewa 3
Cortland Lakeview 5, Middlefield Cardinal 2
Garrettsville Garfield 4, Youngs. Mooney 2
Hanoverton United 4, Columbiana Crestview 1
Kirtland 6, Columbiana 3
Leavittsburg LaBrae 2, Newton Falls 1
Perry 10, Burton Berkshire 1
Sullivan Black River 3, West Salem Northwestern 2
Warren Champion 7, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 5
Region 10
Collins Western Reserve 6, Huron 2
Northwood 11, Elmore Woodmore 1
Tol. Ottawa Hills 7, Delta 0
Region 11
Beverly Ft. Frye 7, Richmond Edison 2
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 4, Martins Ferry 3
Chillicothe Southeastern 9, Chesapeake 0
Lore City Buckeye Trail 8, Bellaire 3
Seaman N. Adams 4, Crooksville 2
Sugarcreek Garaway 10, Barnesville 0
Region 12
Carlisle 8, Cin. Christian 1
Cin. Country Day 12, Blanchester 2
Cin. Madeira 12, Clermont NE 2
Middletown Madison 5, Cin Mariemont 3
Division IV
Region 13
Dalton 19, Cornerstone Christian 0
Region 15 (asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)NO COLONS!!!(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)
Berlin Hiland 13, Zanesville Rosecrans 0
Bowerston Conotton Valley 11, New Matamoras Frontier 1
Ironton St. Joseph 9, Nelsonville-York 8
Mowrystown Whiteoak 7, Manchester 1
Portsmouth Notre Dame 4, Willow Woods Symmes Valley 3
Strasburg-Franklin 3, Woodsfield Monroe Central 2
Toronto 12, Newcomerstown 0
Waterford 11, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Region 16
Bradford 2, Covington 1
Ft. Loramie 7, Sidney Lehman 1
Galion Northmor 5, Mechanicsburg 2
Newark Cath. 9, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0
Pleasant Hill Newton 5, DeGraff Riverside 0
Russia 22, Ansonia 0
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 3, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 1