Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 34, Wadsworth 20
Amherst Steele 58, Bay Village Bay 36
Ashtabula Edgewood 48, Burton Berkshire 35
Beloit W. Branch 42, Girard 23
Berea-Midpark 57, Lorain 17
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 58, N. Can. Hoover 20
Cin. NW 55, Akr. Coventry 25
Columbia Station Columbia 64, Lorain Clearview 26
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 60, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55
Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Chagrin Falls 32
Eastlake North 42, Mayfield 39
Geneva 70, Gates Mills Hawken 39
Granville 56, Worthington Christian 38
Kirtland 39, Mentor Lake Cath. 36
LaGrange Keystone 53, Wellington 28
Lancaster 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 32
Lowellville 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 47
Madison 59, Chardon 45
Mantua Crestwood 54, N. Olmsted 39
New Concord John Glenn 64, St Clairsville 13
Orwell Grand Valley 52, Ashtabula St John 39
Ravenna SE 46, Louisville Aquinas 36
Richfield Revere 50, Parma Normandy 43
Rootstown 63, Warren JFK 29
Salem 56, New Middletown Spring. 33
Sandusky 61, Tiffin Columbian 43
Shadyside 0, Caldwell 0
Strasburg 58, Carrollton 41
Sugarcreek Garaway 37, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 21
Uniontown Lake 65, Akr. Ellet 46
Warren Champion 46, Struthers 38
Wickliffe 42, Beachwood 21
Wooster Triway 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 52
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 59, Can. South 25
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Princeton 78, Hamilton 16
W. Carrollton 49, Riverside Stebbins 44, OT
W. Chester Lakota W. 58, Morrow Little Miami 49
Division II=
Region 8=
Bellefontaine 45, Carlisle 29
Cin. Purcell Marian 84, New Richmond 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/