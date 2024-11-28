Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 45, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 44
Amanda-Clearcreek 64, Chillicothe Huntington 62
Ashland Mapleton 73, Elyria Open Door 35
Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Cols. Horizon 56
Blanchester 56, RULH 44
Bowling Green 64, Rossford 56
Bridgeport 73, Beallsville 31
Brookfield 77, Kinsman Badger 53
Caldwell 57, Shadyside 37
Canal Winchester 61, Grove City 56
Carlisle 53, Franklin 52
Chillicothe Zane Trace 51, Circleville 35
Cols. Bexley 50, Circleville Logan Elm 48, 2OT
Cols. Upper Arlington 60, Cols. Linden-McKinley 19
Conneaut 60, Cortland Maplewood 52
Copley 78, Akr. East 43
Cornerstone Christian 61, Gates Mills Gilmour 60
Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Cle. Lincoln W. 37
Day. Oakwood 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48
Delaware Hayes 70, Delaware Buckeye Valley 34
Dublin Coffman 48, Dublin Jerome 30
Elyria 78, Sandusky 76
Fairport Harbor Harding 78, Painesville Harvey 65
LaGrange Keystone 64, Grafton Midview 55
Lancaster 73, Cols. Whetstone 47
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Hubbard 45
Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Minerva 48
Marion Harding 41, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33
Medina Highland 79, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41
Miamisburg 64, Xenia 55
Monroe 59, Oxford Talawanda 33
Mt. Vernon 73, Centerburg 38
N. Baltimore 39, McComb 20
N. Ridgeville 68, Lorain 54
New Hope Christian 64, Wellston 46
New Philadelphia 50, Zanesville 38
New Riegel 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 42
Norwalk St Paul 62, Fremont St. Joseph 21
Oak Hill 53, Portsmouth Clay 23
Olmsted Falls 68, Elyria Cath. 56
Orwell Grand Valley 50, Middlefield Cardinal 29
Pataskala Licking Hts. 60, Westerville S. 46
Pettisville 44, Gorham Fayette 9
Port Clinton 54, Oregon Stritch 51
Russia 65, St. Henry (OH) 49
Southeastern 62, West Union 34
Sparta Highland 70, Mt Gilead 46
Springboro 52, Fairborn 32
Strasburg 59, Navarre Fairless 33
Thomas Worthington 60, Galloway Westland 51
Tol. Start 63, Findlay 29
Van Buren 60, Ottawa-Glandorf 45
Vermilion 62, Collins Western Reserve 57
Vienna Mathews 63, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42
Warren Howland 58, Cortland Lakeview 43
Washington C.H. 54, Williamsport Westfall 53
Wellington 49, New London 39
