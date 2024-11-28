Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 45, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 44

Amanda-Clearcreek 64, Chillicothe Huntington 62

Ashland Mapleton 73, Elyria Open Door 35

Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Cols. Horizon 56

Blanchester 56, RULH 44

Bowling Green 64, Rossford 56

Bridgeport 73, Beallsville 31

Brookfield 77, Kinsman Badger 53

Caldwell 57, Shadyside 37

Canal Winchester 61, Grove City 56

Carlisle 53, Franklin 52

Chillicothe Zane Trace 51, Circleville 35

Cols. Bexley 50, Circleville Logan Elm 48, 2OT

Cols. Upper Arlington 60, Cols. Linden-McKinley 19

Conneaut 60, Cortland Maplewood 52

Copley 78, Akr. East 43

Cornerstone Christian 61, Gates Mills Gilmour 60

Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Cle. Lincoln W. 37

Day. Oakwood 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 48

Delaware Hayes 70, Delaware Buckeye Valley 34

Dublin Coffman 48, Dublin Jerome 30

Elyria 78, Sandusky 76

Fairport Harbor Harding 78, Painesville Harvey 65

LaGrange Keystone 64, Grafton Midview 55

Lancaster 73, Cols. Whetstone 47

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Hubbard 45

Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Minerva 48

Marion Harding 41, Cols. Franklin Hts. 33

Medina Highland 79, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41

Miamisburg 64, Xenia 55

Monroe 59, Oxford Talawanda 33

Mt. Vernon 73, Centerburg 38

N. Baltimore 39, McComb 20

N. Ridgeville 68, Lorain 54

New Hope Christian 64, Wellston 46

New Philadelphia 50, Zanesville 38

New Riegel 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 42

Norwalk St Paul 62, Fremont St. Joseph 21

Oak Hill 53, Portsmouth Clay 23

Olmsted Falls 68, Elyria Cath. 56

Orwell Grand Valley 50, Middlefield Cardinal 29

Pataskala Licking Hts. 60, Westerville S. 46

Pettisville 44, Gorham Fayette 9

Port Clinton 54, Oregon Stritch 51

Russia 65, St. Henry (OH) 49

Southeastern 62, West Union 34

Sparta Highland 70, Mt Gilead 46

Springboro 52, Fairborn 32

Strasburg 59, Navarre Fairless 33

Thomas Worthington 60, Galloway Westland 51

Tol. Start 63, Findlay 29

Van Buren 60, Ottawa-Glandorf 45

Vermilion 62, Collins Western Reserve 57

Vienna Mathews 63, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42

Warren Howland 58, Cortland Lakeview 43

Washington C.H. 54, Williamsport Westfall 53

Wellington 49, New London 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Three arrested after shots fired, police pursuit, multi-car crash in...
2
Man shot ‘multiple times’ near Springfield dollar store
3
Shawnee Marching Band to participate in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade
4
Springfield data center project proposes 100 jobs, over $1 billion...
5
Thanksgiving season is ‘Super Bowl’ for Urbana farm’s passionate potato...